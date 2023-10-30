Jana Kramer Makes Mike Caussin Read Her Thank You Message In Book

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: Jana Kramer attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jana Kramer made sure her ex-husband Mike Caussin read a snippet of her new book in advance.

“I know that you have not read the book, but there is one part I do want you to read,” Kramer told Caussin on the Monday, October 30th, episode of her podcast. “And it’s right here in the acknowledgments.”

Caussin then read the acknowledgments aloud. “To my ex, thank you for showing me that there can be kindness and respect on the other side of a story we both didn’t see going this way.”

Caussin accepted his ex’s apology after reading her words.

Have you been able to remain on good terms with an ex? Why, or why not?