98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jana Kramer Makes Mike Caussin Read Her Thank You Message In Book

October 30, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Share
Jana Kramer Makes Mike Caussin Read Her Thank You Message In Book
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: Jana Kramer attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Jana Kramer made sure her ex-husband Mike Caussin read a snippet of her new book in advance.

“I know that you have not read the book, but there is one part I do want you to read,” Kramer told Caussin on the Monday, October 30th, episode of her podcast. “And it’s right here in the acknowledgments.”

Caussin then read the acknowledgments aloud. “To my ex, thank you for showing me that there can be kindness and respect on the other side of a story we both didn’t see going this way.”

Caussin accepted his ex’s apology after reading her words.

Have you been able to remain on good terms with an ex? Why, or why not?

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FABULOUS: Woman Reveals Brilliant Online Dating Strategy... 'Ugly'
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eating Pumpkin May Help You Look Younger, Lose Weight

Recent Posts