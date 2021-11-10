      Weather Alert

Jana Kramer – “Emotional” – as First Post-Divorce Holiday Season Approaches

Nov 10, 2021 @ 11:00am

During Jana Kramer‘s latest podcast, “Whine Down,” she shared how she’s feeling going into this holiday season; as it’s the first one since she’s been divorced from ex-husband, pro athlete, Mike Caussin.

Kramer said, “We used to always go out and we would dress up together as a family and now it’s like, oh it’s different. And then I was like, oh god, so is Christmas. I don’t even know if I want to put up decorations because then that’s just gonna make me sad.”  But she will try to make it the best holiday she can, for their two children.

She added that, just thinking about all of it gets her “emotional.

 

