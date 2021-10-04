      Weather Alert

Jana Kramer and her Ex Reveal their Dating Rule

Oct 4, 2021 @ 10:30am

Although Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are now officially exes, they do agree when it comes to dating, going forward.

Kramer says they agree to not let random dates meet their kids.   She adds, “I won’t want to meet someone’s kids or introduce my kids to anyone until we’re in a serious relationship.  I think it’s important to really, like, be solid in the relationship.”

Mike and I are really good with that.  We’ve been keeping an eye on that.  It needs to be, like, something serious.” She also praised him for being a good father.

Before the two divorced, they had separated and reconciled.  They even wrote a book about how to stay together, revitalize marriage, called “The Good Fight.”  They had hosted a podcast and blog about it, as well.  Unfortunately, it just did not work out for them.  They have two children.

