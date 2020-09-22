Jamie Foxx sends well wishes to ‘The Real’s newest co-host, Garcelle Beauvais

Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesGarcelle Beauvais kicked off the seventh season as the newest co-host on The Real on Monday, with well wishes from her former co-star, Jamie Foxx.
The Real returned Monday with co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton, who welcomed Beauvais to the daytime talk show with open arms and a special congratulatory message from Foxx, who starred alongside Beauvais on The Jamie Foxx Show.
Jamie appeared singing “Oh, you fancy, huh,” from Drake‘s 2011 single, “Fancy,” as a nod to Beauvais’ character as his love interest, Francesca “Fancy” Monroe, on the show that aired from 1996 to 2001.
“Garcelle, congratulations on your new job on The Real, and it makes sense because you are the realest, you are the best, you are blessed. I love you beyond,” Foxx said. “You’re going to bring something to that show that is so wonderful and beautiful, and at the same time, you know what you’re talking about, so let it all hang out. I’m sending you blessings on your wonderful, wonderful accomplishment and continue to bless us with your beauty and your mind. Thank you so much.”
Beauvais joined The Real shortly after both Amanda Seales and Tamera Mowry-Housley revealed they would not be returning, for different reasons.
By Rachel George
