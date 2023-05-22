98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

JAMESON RODGERS RELEASES SONG INSPIRED BY LOVE STORY WITH WIFE

May 22, 2023 9:00AM CDT
(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Jameson Rodgers has released a new song called “Mine For The Summer.” It was partially inspired by his own love story with his wife, Sarah Allison Turner.

Jameson said, “’Mine For The Summer,’ ironically, is a song we wrote in the middle of the winter . . . The song came from us talking about wanting to write a song that made us feel the same way ‘Iris’ from The Goo Goo Dolls did. I was heavily influenced by 2000’s rock almost as much as I was country . . . It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of.

Jameson will join Old Dominion for their No Bad Vibes Tour and Jordan Davis for his Damn Good Time Tour on select dates throughout the fall.

