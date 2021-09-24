      Weather Alert

Jameson Rodgers Hit with Luke Combs Wasn’t Meant to Be a Duet

Sep 24, 2021 @ 12:28pm

Jameson Rodgers is closing in on the top of the Country charts with his second single, “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring Luke Combs.

Jameson co-wrote the song in 2017.  But he tells us that, at the time, he never considered making it a duet.

“‘Cold Beer Calling My Name,’ man that song is slowly changing my life.  When we wrote it, had no intentions of it ever being a duet or a feature of any kind.  You know, even when I went in the studio to record it, had no intentions of Luke singing on it, and around the same time, Luke had hit me up to go on tour for the next year, and so I was like, man, it would be cool to have a feature on my first record.  You know, I’m about to be with Luke for the entire year touring and so I just threw it out there, you know, hoping he would say yes, and luckily he did, and yeah, man Luke has done me more favors than I’ll ever be able to repay him for.”

Cold Beer Calling My Name” is featured on Jameson’s 2021 EP, In It For The Money.

He performs tonight (Friday, September 24th) in Kansas City, MO on his headlining Cold Beer Calling My Name Tour.

FAST FACTS

  • Jameson first topped the charts in 2019 with his debut single, “Some Girls.”
  • He married Sarah Allison Turner earlier this month in Spring Hill, TN.
TAGS
#ColdBeer #JamesonRodgers #LukeCombs #WhatHappensOnTour
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Oswego School District 308 is back to Remote Learning
Sears Closing Its Last Store In Home State Of Illinois
The Blues Brothers are going back to Prison
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Which Foods Keep You Smarter over Time? THESE.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On