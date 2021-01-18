      Weather Alert

James Earl Jones Celebrates 90th Birthday… Here’s How.

Jan 18, 2021 @ 1:09pm
When you’ve portrayed a couple of kings and Darth Vader, you are allowed to celebrate in style!  …Even if it’s low-key.  Actor James Earl Jones celebrates his 90th birthday, Sunday.  Jones tells USA Today that he will enjoy a slice of strawberry shortcake.

Jones also details his birthday wish:  “In order for us to heal and move forward, we need to learn to love and respect each other.  That will be my wish when I blow out my birthday candles.”

What is your favorite James Earl Jones role?

What will you be wishing for when you blow out your next birthday candles?

