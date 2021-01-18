James Earl Jones Celebrates 90th Birthday… Here’s How.
When you’ve portrayed a couple of kings and Darth Vader, you are allowed to celebrate in style! …Even if it’s low-key. Actor James Earl Jones celebrates his 90th birthday, Sunday. Jones tells USA Today that he will enjoy a slice of strawberry shortcake.
Jones also details his birthday wish: “In order for us to heal and move forward, we need to learn to love and respect each other. That will be my wish when I blow out my birthday candles.”
What is your favorite James Earl Jones role?
What will you be wishing for when you blow out your next birthday candles?