James Cameron Reveals How He Feels About The Emergence Of AI Technology

James Cameron does not want to be left out of such a crucial discussion for the business and the future of humanity regarding advancements in artificial intelligence and its employment in the field of film, television, or the military.

The perils of technological advancements were already a part of the major plot of Terminator, and now that a portion of what is depicted in his films may actually happen, Cameron goes into the topic deeper.

Cameron said, “I just don’t personally believe that a disembodied mind that’s just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said — about the life that they’ve had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality — and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it…I don’t believe that’s ever going to have something that’s going to move an audience.”

He continued, “You have to be human to write that. I don’t know anyone that’s even thinking about having AI write a screenplay. Let’s wait 20 years, and if an AI wins an Oscar for Best Screenplay, I think we’ve got to take them seriously.”

He added, “I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger. I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don’t build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it’ll escalate. I warned you guys in 1984! And you didn’t listen.”

