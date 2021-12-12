JAKE OWEN’S BUSINESS VANDALIZED

Country star Jake Owen turned to social media Thursday for help finding the man who defaced his Good Company Entertainment headquarters Wednesday night. He’s offering a $5,000 reward. Owen said someone vandalized their building in the Charlotte Pike/46th Street area of Nashville “for no reason other than he’s a punk.” He writes, “I have all the video footage and even a silly little drawing on our wall that came from his small, little, non-creative peanut-sized brain.” Owen posted a photo of the guy he suspects is guilty and said he would “personally pay” the reward for information about the incident and for help identifying the man.