JAKE OWEN’S BUSINESS VANDALIZED, OFFERING $5,000 REWARD

Jake Owen’s business was vandalized on Thursday morning (12-09) and he’s looking for help to identify the vandal.
From his security camera, Jake posted a photo of the guy leaving the scene and said that he would “personally pay” for help identifying the man.
Located at the 46th Street area of Charlotte Pike in Nashville, the building looked to have graffiti painted on it. Jake was obviously mad and described the guy as having a “small, little, non-creative peanut-sized brain” and called him a “punk.” Jake is offering a $5,000 reward.
CHECK IT OUT
.@jakeowen is offering $5,000 for information. https://t.co/hDGRKdF30J
— CMT (@CMT) December 10, 2021
