JAKE OWEN TO RELEASE ALBUM NEXT MONTH
Jake Owen will release a new album called Loose Cannon on June 23rd,0 this is his first new studio album in four years. Jake has released four new songs — “On the Boat Again,” “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing” and “Hot Truck Beer” — from the 16-track project today (Friday, May 26th).
Jake said, “I can’t wait to share this new wave of music with my fans. This album is a long time coming and feels like the best version of me. Grab your buddies, put the boat in the water, pour a cold one out, and we’ll catch y’all out on the lake. It’s the best time of year and we’re ready to celebrate.”
Songwriters who contributed to Loose Cannon include Jordan Davis, Walker Hayes, Ashley Gorley, Brent Cobb, Jessie Jo Dillon and more.
Jake will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Memorial Day (Monday, May 29th) to perform “On the Boat Again,” a play on Willie Nelson‘s classic tune, “On the Road Again.”
FAST FACTS
1. “Hot Truck Beer” (Jordan Fletcher, Jim McCormick, Austin Nivarel)
2. “Go Getter” (Brent Cobb, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Ratiere)
3. “Solo Solo” (Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Hunter Phelps)
4. “On the Boat Again” (Willie Nelson, Devin Dawson, Kyle Fishman, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass)
5. “Hearts and Habits” (Thomas Archer, Jamie Moore, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)
6. “When It All Shakes Out” (Jacob Davis, Jordan Dozzi, Josh Jenkins)
7. “Hope Less” (Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)
8. “It Don’t, He Won’t and You Do” (Jordan Dozzi, Justin Ebach, Chase McGill)
9. “Friends Don’t Let Friends” (Jessie Jo Dillon, Hunter Phelps, Ben Stennis)
10. “Boy in the Chevrolet” (Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)
11. “Shrank” (Lalo Guzman, Walker Hayes, Hunter Phelps)
12. “Nothing” (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Earle Hagen, Reid Haughton, Herbert Spencer, Cole Taylor)*
13. “Somewhere South With Rum” (Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)
14. “The Ending” (Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird, Chris Tompkins)
15. “Hey Can I Buy You a Beer” (John Byron, Rocky Block, Travis Wood)
16. “Loose Cannon” (Matt Roy)All songs produced by Joey Moi
* co-produced by Kyle FishmanCHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram