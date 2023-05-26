JAKE OWEN TO RELEASE ALBUM NEXT MONTH

Jake Owen will release a new album called Loose Cannon on June 23rd,0 this is his first new studio album in four years. Jake has released four new songs — “On the Boat Again,” “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing” and “Hot Truck Beer” — from the 16-track project today (Friday, May 26th).

Jake said, “I can’t wait to share this new wave of music with my fans. This album is a long time coming and feels like the best version of me. Grab your buddies, put the boat in the water, pour a cold one out, and we’ll catch y’all out on the lake. It’s the best time of year and we’re ready to celebrate.”

Songwriters who contributed to Loose Cannon include Jordan Davis, Walker Hayes, Ashley Gorley, Brent Cobb, Jessie Jo Dillon and more.

Jake will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Memorial Day (Monday, May 29th) to perform “On the Boat Again,” a play on Willie Nelson‘s classic tune, “On the Road Again.”

