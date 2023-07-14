JAKE OWEN THINKS IT’S ‘FUNNY’ THAT PEOPLE THINK ‘SPARKS FLY’ IS ABOUT HIM

Jake Owen thinks it’s “funny” that people believe Taylor Swift’s “Sparks Fly” was written about him.

The 41-year-old “Made For You” singer told People on Wednesday (July 12th), “It’s a great song and the speculation has always been funny to me. I’m sure Taylor probably laughs at it all too, but I’m happy to even have my name in the discussion around it.”

Fans have started buzzing about the 2010 single with the recent release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Swifties have long suspected that Owen was the subject of the song because the “Lavender Haze” singer wrote “Portland, OR” on the single’s liner notes – the location of a city where they played together 17 years ago.

Owen told the outlet, “She’s an amazing girl and an amazing artist. It’s been incredible to see how she’s grown as a musician and what a global phenomenon she’s become.”