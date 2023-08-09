Jake Owen Speaks On Sober Journey & Celebrates Sobriety

Although Jake Owen can belt out a drinkin’ song like nobody’s business (his most recent single, “On the Boat Again,” celebrates the joys of lounging on the sea and sipping “cold beer with my friends”), in his private life, he’s been clean for almost two years.

The musician specified that he doesn’t consider himself an alcoholic but still finds major health and wellbeing benefits from a sober lifestyle in a series of Instagram Stories slides he posted on Monday (Aug. 7), celebrating his accomplishments and outlining his motivation for quitting booze.

Owen said, “689 days ago, I made a decision. I’ve stuck to it, and I’m really proud of myself. I was not at a point where I had a drinking problem, I was just being an a–hole and being a person I didn’t want to be.”

He continued, “Trust me, there’s prob someone reading this that I affected in my days of being an idiot and I can never take that back…I said things I shouldn’t, as well as did things I would never do sober. I had to own up to those instances and the ONLY thing I could do was be a better person going forward.”

He added, “I just want to encourage any of you that might be considering quitting drinkin’ that you should! Life is so much better. Sleep better. Feel better. Be better. Shoot…I’ll be your supporter. I’ll cheer you on.”

