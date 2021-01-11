Jake Owen Shares Teaser From His First Upcoming Movie
Jake Owen will be starring in the upcoming movie, Our Friend, and he shared a first look at his acting skills on his social media on Friday (Jan. 8th). He wrote in part, “I’ve never been in a ‘movie’ before so I won’t lie . . . sitting down in front of Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, and Casey Affleck and acting like I knew what I was doing, was a bit of a challenge. I’ve always loved a good challenge . . .”
Our Friend is based on the true story of journalist Matthew Teague and his wife Nicole, whose good family friend, Dane, moves in to help Matthew take care of the couple’s family after Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Jake plays Aaron, a friend of the Teagues’ and Dane’s from college.
The move was shot in 2019 in Fairhope, AL where the Teagues lived during Nicole’s cancer battle. It’s due in theaters and on streaming services on Jan. 22nd.
