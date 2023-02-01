Jake Owen Shares His New Single ‘My Boots Miss Yours’

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jake Owen has released his new song, “My Boots Miss Yours,” and says of the song, “I’ve loved this song from the moment I heard it; excited to finally share it with you today.”

In celebration of Owen’s single release, the singer teamed up with Lucchese and is giving away an engraved pair of boots, four tickets to any of his headline performances in 2023 with meet and greet credentials, and a Jake Owen-signed guitar.

I love the new single, do you like it? Vote in the poll below.

Do you like Jake Owens' new single "My Boots Miss Yours"? Yes

No View Results