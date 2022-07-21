JAKE OWEN RELEASES ‘SENTIMENTAL’ VIDEO

Jake Owen is appreciating the little things with the release of his new video for “1×1.” The clip features him playing an acoustic guitar against a 270-degree floor-to-ceiling video wall lit up with vignettes that showcase special moments and memories. Jake was joined on set by his fiancee, Erica, and his two young daughters, Pearl and Paris.
He said, “The second I heard ‘1×1’ it resonated with me, and I knew that I wanted to be a part of it. Working with (director) Spidey to make this song soar on screen was a great experience, and having my family there made it even more meaningful. It’s sentimental and fun and tells a story; I’m excited to share it with you . . .”
Jake continues on his headlining run on the Up There Down Here Tour this summer.
