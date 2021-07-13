Jake Owen Mourns the Sudden Death of His German Shepherd

Jake Owen is mourning the sudden loss of one of his beloved dogs.
The country singer, 39, revealed in an emotional Instagram post that his German shepherd, Slash, died suddenly Saturday night after an unexpected medical emergency.
“I lost one of my best friends last night unexpectedly,” Owen wrote Sunday. “The drs said his stomach had ‘flipped’ and even with emergency surgery, it wasn’t enough to save him…I didn’t even make it home in time to say goodbye.”
Slash was the youngest of the musician’s German shepherds. Owen called him “the sweetest most loving dog I’ve ever had” and said the pup “was more like a human than a dog.”
“Losing a dog is like losing a family member,” he added. “It was hard for me to even put this post together and share. Go love on your family. Go love on your dogs. See ya up there in [heaven] Slashy. Love ya buddy. 😢”