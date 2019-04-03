Jake Owen Calls out Golfer Phil Mickelson: Please note the following story contains language that could be considered offensive!

Singer-songwriter Jake Owen performs on Day 3 of the 2015 Big Barrel Country Music Festival at The Woodlands on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Jake Owen recently had a run-in with pro golfer Phil Mickelson and it didn’t go so well. The singer attended the wedding of his friend Jordan Spieth, another pro golfer, back in November and Owen got into a verbal argument with Mickelson over his pay-per-view match with Tiger Woods the previous day. Owen appeared on Barstool’s “ForePlay” podcast on Monday (April 1st) where he shared the story of having had a few cocktails and confronting Mickelson about wasting his time and money on the event. PLEASE NOTE THIS VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE!!!!!

This @jakeowen story about going up to Phil Mickelson at Jordan Spieth’s wedding is just a taste of maybe the best interview we’ve ever done. Just unbelievably good stories from this legend. Out tomorrow. Subscribe here so you don’t miss it: https://t.co/iWCoCjTnGo pic.twitter.com/3dhWFtloat — Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) April 1, 2019

In response to a video of Owen’s story posted online by the podcast, Mickelson tweeted, “True story.”