98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jake Owen Announces New Album, ‘Loose Cannon’

May 24, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Jake Owen Announces New Album, ‘Loose Cannon’
(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jake Owen has announced his seventh studio album, ‘Loose Cannon.’

The album will feature 16 tracks that “continue Owen’s string of laid-back, feel-good country offerings.”

Jake said, “This album is a long time coming and feels like the best version of me. Grab your buddies, put the boat in the water, pour a cold one out, and we’ll catch y’all out on the lake. It’s the best time of year, and we’re ready to celebrate.”

To celebrate the album’s announcement, Owen will release four new songs from Loose Cannon, on May 26, with a full release on June 23.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

Mom Sees Something in Toddler's Ear... The Doctor Says It Was THIS
4

Keith Urban Shares The Rule That Keeps His Marriage To Nicole Kidman Strong
5

David Nail Wears His Heart On His Sleeve In 'Best Of Me'

Recent Posts