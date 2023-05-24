Jake Owen Announces New Album, ‘Loose Cannon’

Jake Owen has announced his seventh studio album, ‘Loose Cannon.’

The album will feature 16 tracks that “continue Owen’s string of laid-back, feel-good country offerings.”

Jake said, “This album is a long time coming and feels like the best version of me. Grab your buddies, put the boat in the water, pour a cold one out, and we’ll catch y’all out on the lake. It’s the best time of year, and we’re ready to celebrate.”

To celebrate the album’s announcement, Owen will release four new songs from Loose Cannon, on May 26, with a full release on June 23.