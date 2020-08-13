Jake Owen And Salt Life Create T-Shirt For Charity
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: Singer-songwriter Jake Owen visits SiriusXM's The Music Row Happy Hour at Margaritaville on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jake Owen has teamed up with lifestyle brand Salt Life for the release of a special edition T-shirt featuring the Jake Owen Foundation. Sales of the T-shirt will benefit youth nationwide through St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County and a host of other charities, and may be found online HERE. The shirt costs $25.
Jake said, “Salt Life has been an amazing partner over the years and I love that we’ve been able to work together to create a special-edition T-shirt that benefits the charities we proudly support through The Jake Owen Foundation.”