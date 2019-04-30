Jake Owen and Girlfriend Welcome Daughter Paris While Saluting Willie Nelson
By News Desk
|
Apr 30, 2019 @ 11:52 AM

Jake Owen will always remember April 29 — not just because it's Willie Nelson's birthday, but because that's the day he became a dad for the second time.

It’s a Willie great day!!

Well Happy Birthday to @WillieNelson born on this day April 29th, 1933.

Also, happy birthday to my little beautiful daughter, Paris Hartley Owen born today April 29th, 2019.#GodIsGreat

— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) April 29, 2019

Paris is the first child for Jake and his girlfriend Erica Hartlein.  He’s also dad to daughter Olive Pearl with his ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

