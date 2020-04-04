Jake Gyllenhaal Accepts Tom Holland’s Shirtless-Handstand Challenge, Makes Twitter Swoon
The entire world fell in love with Jake Gyllenhaal on Thursday after the actor showed off some massive muscles while taking on the latest internet challenge. As Vulture reports, the “Handstand Challenge” entails putting on a shirt while maintaining a handstand position with your feet resting against a wall. A ponytailed Gyllenhaal was dared to do the challenge by his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star, Tom Holland.
While the 23-year-old Holland also completed the challenge while sporting an impressive bod of his own, it was the 39-year-old Gyllenhaal’s physique that got Twitter hot under the collar. The official MTV Twitter account even tweeted, “Sorry I’m late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand.”
Gyllenhaal ended his video by nominating Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal to take on the challenge while also telling followers to remember to support their local businesses. By the way, Holland had also nominated Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who responded with a video in which he simply said, “No.”