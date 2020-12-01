Jada Pinkett-Smith to star as Tia Magee in Netflix's 'Redd Zone'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJada Pinkett-Smith is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming drama film, Redd Zone.
According to Variety, the actress will play Tia Magee, “a single mother who helps her sons and their high school football teammates, ‘The Bros,’ heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd.”
The story, based on true events, will follow 17 boys who ended up living in Magee’s house and eventually, all go to college, with four making it to the NFL.
Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, went onto become a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted to play outfield by the Boston Red Sox.
“Crying tears of joy,” Brandon, who serves as executive producer of the film, wrote on Instagram. “This is for you Dominic Redd! Your impact on not only myself and ‘The Bros’ but on the whole community. The world will now see your GREATNESS!”
Pinkett-Smith said she was “honored” to play Magee as the “dynamic matriarch” of her family.
“This beautiful story is a powerful example of how love and dedication from one person changed the lives of so many,” wrote Pinkett-Smith on Instagram. “Thank you to the Maggee family, my @westbrook clique and @netflix for this exciting opportunity.”
Redd Zone will be produced by Pinkett-Smith’s company, Westbrook Studios, which is also set to produce an upcoming thriller titled Emancipation, starring her husband Will Smith.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.