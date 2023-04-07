Jackson Dean’s “Fearless” video is an action-packed family affair

Jackson Dean just unveiled the music video for his new single, “Fearless.” The song’s story, which spotlights one’s bold, lionhearted nature in the face of adversity, is exactly what’s mirrored in Jackson’s cinematic visualizer.

The video, which was shot in Tennessee with director Sean Hagwell, follows a valiant couple tenaciously combating various obstacles in front of them to protect their beloved daughter. Instead of opting for actors, Jackson, who recently attended the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside his parents, enlisted his brother, sister-in-law, and niece to play those roles.

“I got to use my brother and my niece and my sister-in-law in that video. And it’s kind of like a miracle that it got approved to be in there,” Jackson tells ABC Audio. “They’re the main focal point. It’s this little Western. We got ’em running through the woods and crawling up cliff face and getting shot at, bullet flies right past my head. It’s awesome.”

“Fearless” is the latest single from Jackson’s 2022 debut album, Greenbroke. On April 14, the Maryland native will release his first-ever live LP, Fearless (Live at the Ryman).

