Jackson Dean’s car broke down right after he found out “Don’t Come Lookin’” was a number-one hit

Jackson Dean earned his first chart-topping hit with “Don’t Come Lookin’” — but the very same day he found out the song had gone to number one, he wound up having to ask friends to “Come Lookin’” for him: his car broke down during a road trip.

“The irony of it all is not lost on me,” Jackson told People. “Celebrating a song about getting lost and not coming back, and then immediately having my truck break down and needing someone to come lookin’ for me?”

The singer’s breakdown happened in Kentucky while he was on his way back home from a Thanksgiving trip. Though he was initially frustrated, he quickly remembered to keep perspective.

“I had the No. 1 song in the country, and really, what could I possibly be upset about?” he recalls thinking.

Plus, as he waited around for help to arrive, he accomplished a very important task. “I spent that time making phone calls to all of the people on my team, and thanking them for their hard work and belief in me,” the singer continues.

“Don’t Come Lookin’” comes off of Jackson’s Greenbroke album.

