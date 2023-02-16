JACKSON DEAN EXCITED TO TOUR WITH BLAKE SHELTON

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jackson Dean hits the road for the first time with headliner Blake Shelton on his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, which kicks off tonight (Thursday, February 16th) in Lincoln, NE. Jackson is excited to share the bill with one of his musical heroes, not to mention the chance to get to meet Blake’s pop star wife, Gwen Stefani.

The Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which also features Carly Pearce, runs through March 25th where it wraps up in Buffalo, NY.

Jackson’s latest single is called “Fearless (The Echo).”

