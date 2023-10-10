Jackpot Up to 1.73B – Powerball Jackpot Winners Can Stay Anonymous in These States

The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.73 billion today (October 10).

If someone hits the jackpot, they can collect their winnings anonymously, depending upon which state the person lives in.

There are 10 states which allow lottery winners of any prize size to remain anonymous: Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, South Carolina and Wyoming.

Here, in Illinois, and in Georgia, prizes are required to be over $250,000, for someone to remain anonymous.

In Minnestota, a prize must be over $10,000 for someone to remain anonymous.

In Arizona, a prize must be over $100,000 for someone to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Texas and West Virginia require prizes to be over $1 million for someone to remain anonymous.

Virginia requires a prize to be greater than $10 million.

Have you been playing Powerball, considering the large jackpots? How many tickets do you buy for one drawing?