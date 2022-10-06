98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jack Daniels Releasing Single Malt

October 6, 2022 7:58AM CDT
(Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Jack Daniel’s has unveiled its first American single malt whiskey. Jack Daniel’s American Single Malt made its debut at the Tax-Free World Association show in Cannes, France, this week. The new product is made with 100% malted barley and matured in new charred American oak barrels for five years and finished in oloroso Sherry casks for two years and eight months. According to a Jack Daniel’s rep, the 45 percent ABV whiskey offers a “tingling fiery sensation” on the nose with notes of “vanilla and red fruit” with the oloroso Sherry coming through, alongside a nuttiness. The travel retail-exclusive bottling will be released globally in June 2023.

