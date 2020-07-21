J. Cole reveals he has two sons and contemplates retiring from music
Tabatha Fireman/Getty ImagesIn a lengthy essay for The Players’ Tribune, titled “The Audacity,” J. Cole revealed he is a proud dad of two sons.
The 35-year-old often private rapper opened up about his personal life and fatherhood while reflecting on his monumental success since his highly acclaimed 2016 album, 4 Your Eyez Only.
“Four years have passed,” Cole wrote. “In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent ten magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist.”
The Dreamville label head welcomed his first son with his wife Melissa Heholt, which he mentioned on “She’s Mine, Pt. 1” and “She’s Mine, Pt. 2” also from 4 Your Eyez Only. Last year, he announced he had another child on the way on the soulful track “Sacrifices,” from Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation.
The father of two confirmed every strategic move in his career came from his long-term goals, as he readies retirement and his next album, The Fall Off, which has no release date as of yet.
“[I have] a long term plan of becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table when all was said and done,” J. Cole wrote. “The seeds for The Fall Off were planted.”
Be on the lookout for the album’s first two tracks, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” produced by J. Cole, which drops Wednesday at 10 p.m., according to his Instagram.
By Rachel George
