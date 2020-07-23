J. Cole drops off his ‘Lewis Street’ EP ahead of his upcoming album, ‘The Fall Off’
Universal MusicAhead of the forthcoming release of his new album, The Fall Off, J. Cole kept his promise and shared two tracks from the project, courtesy of his Lewis Street EP.
The Dreamville rapper had social media buzzing Wednesday night when he dropped the EP. “Address me as the G.O.A.T.” J. Cole says on “The Climb Back,” which sees him discussing his love for rap, a few traumatic life experiences, and makes a subtle mention of his 2016 track, “Foldin Clothes,” and the things he’ll do for his wife.
On “Lion King on Ice,” Cole reflects on his childhood, his come-up and “every part of me, every scar and every artery, every story,” paired with production from Cole and hitmakers T-Minus, and jetsonmade, the latter of whom called the record “different” on Twitter.
“Lion King on Ice” also sees Cole return to his Young Simba alter ego, which he previously referred to on his 2013 record “Head Bussa,” as well as “Return of Simba,” The Warm Up‘s “Grown Simba,” and “Simba” in 2007.
Cole teased both tracks earlier this week, also sharing details about The Fall Off, his sixth studio album. “No date for the album yet, taking my time, still finishing,” he captioned the EP’s cover art.
Lewis Street is a nod to where Cole lived with his family during his childhood years in North Carolina before moving to Forest Hills Drive, another neighborhood nod on his third studio album.
By Rachel George
