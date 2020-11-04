J. Cole co-signs rising North Carolina rapper Morray and his “AMAZING” debut single “Quicksand”

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesNorth Carolina rapper J. Cole is known to co-sign upcoming artists from his home state, including Dreamville signee Lute and DaBaby. Now, he’s given the green light to rising Fayetteville rapper Morray.
“This [song] AMAZING,” Cole wrote in the comments on Instagram, along with a bunch of rocket emojis, under a clip of Morray’s music video for his debut single, “Quicksand.”
“Damn bro [I’m] blessed g. Thank you so much,” Morray wrote in response.
On “Quicksand,” the Pick Six Records signee talks about staying out of trouble and how he’s been plotting ways to make money since he was a little kid. It’s his first release under the newly established record label.
“Since a jit stood tall with a kick stand,” he raps. “Thinking of a plan to get quick bands/Falling in deep with the quick sand.”
Morray is just getting started, yet he’s already working with a few big names in the music industry — including Moe Shalizi, the manager of Grammy-winning artist/producer Marshmello. Shalizi wrote, “This time next year Morray [and] @PickSixRecords gonna be huge. Remember this tweet.”
By Rachel George
