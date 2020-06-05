J.C. Penny Closing 154 Stores Including Bourbonnais & Calumet City
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
Bankrupt retailer J.C. Penney, once a mall-corner institution, announced Thursday that it will be closing 154 stores this summer.
Store-closing sales will begin June 12th. The company said that store-closing sales could last anywhere from 10 weeks to four months. J.C. Penney will also announce more store closures in the next few weeks.
The retailer, already struggling, said in a statement that it hopes to “emerge from bankruptcy and the pandemic a stronger retailer.” Prior to bankruptcy, J.C. Penney had around 860 stores but have only reopened 500 of them since lock down restrictions have eased. Read more from USA TODAY here.
Here are the Illinois stores that will close:
Northfield Square
1600 N State Rt 50
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
815-932-3800
River Oaks Shopping Center
200 River Oaks Center Dr
Calumet City, IL 60409
708-868-1810
University Mall
1201 E Main
Carbondale, IL 62901
618-457-3311
Freeport Mall
1810 S West Ave
Freeport, IL 61032
815-235-3131
Times Square Mall
115 Times Square Mall
Mt Vernon, IL 62864
618-242-7080