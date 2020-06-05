      Weather Alert

J.C. Penny Closing 154 Stores Including Bourbonnais & Calumet City

Jun 5, 2020 @ 6:22am
(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Bankrupt retailer J.C. Penney, once a mall-corner institution, announced Thursday that it will be closing 154 stores this summer.
Store-closing sales will begin June 12th. The company said that store-closing sales could last anywhere from 10 weeks to four months. J.C. Penney will also announce more store closures in the next few weeks.
The retailer, already struggling, said in a statement that it hopes to “emerge from bankruptcy and the pandemic a stronger retailer.” Prior to bankruptcy, J.C. Penney had around 860 stores but have only reopened 500 of them since lock down restrictions have eased. Read more from USA TODAY here.
Here are the Illinois stores that will close:

Northfield Square
1600 N State Rt 50
Bourbonnais, IL 60914
815-932-3800

River Oaks Shopping Center
200 River Oaks Center Dr
Calumet City, IL 60409
708-868-1810

University Mall
1201 E Main
Carbondale, IL 62901
618-457-3311

Freeport Mall
1810 S West Ave
Freeport, IL 61032
815-235-3131

Times Square Mall
115 Times Square Mall
Mt Vernon, IL 62864
618-242-7080

TAGS
JC Penny
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics