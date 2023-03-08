I’ve Got Coulrophobia. I’ll Say It. How About You? We Women Are More Likely to…

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

March 8, 2023 10:00AM CST
Study:  Here’s Why 53% of People Are Scared of Clowns

A new survey indicates that 53.5% of people are scared of clowns to some degree, and women are more at risk of coulrophobia.  I’ve got it, for sure.  I’ve always had it.  I wouldn’t even sit on Santa’s lap…  too fake for me, just like clowns.  It’s like:  “Why are you hiding behind all this makeup and these weird clothes?”  Or:  What are you afraid we’ll see?

Of 987 adults surveyed, 5% said they were extremely afraid of clowns…  But the fear generally decreased with age.

Of the 53.5% who reported some degree of fear, reasons included an “eerie,” uncanny feeling, exaggerated facial features, clowns’ unpredictable behavior, and negative portrayals of clowns in popular culture.

I think clown artwork is creepy, too.  So, if you do, you are not alone.

Learn more, here:  (Study Finds)

