I’ve Got Coulrophobia. I’ll Say It. How About You? We Women Are More Likely to…

A new survey indicates that 53.5% of people are scared of clowns to some degree, and women are more at risk of coulrophobia. I’ve got it, for sure. I’ve always had it. I wouldn’t even sit on Santa’s lap… too fake for me, just like clowns. It’s like: “Why are you hiding behind all this makeup and these weird clothes?” Or: What are you afraid we’ll see?

Of 987 adults surveyed, 5% said they were extremely afraid of clowns… But the fear generally decreased with age.

Of the 53.5% who reported some degree of fear, reasons included an “eerie,” uncanny feeling, exaggerated facial features, clowns’ unpredictable behavior, and negative portrayals of clowns in popular culture.

I think clown artwork is creepy, too. So, if you do, you are not alone.

