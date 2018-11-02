It’s time to fall back!
By Todd Boss
|
Nov 2, 2018 @ 4:13 PM

Starting Sunday, that one hour of daylight is basically shifted from evening to morning as standard time begins. We don’t go back to daylight saving until Sunday, March 10, 2019, about 10 days before spring begins.

At 2:00 a.m. on the 4th – or the night before – the few analog clocks still around must “fall back” an hour, turning 1:59:59 a.m. into 1 a.m. Microwaves and ovens are on a short list of household appliances that will need a manual adjustment.

Since most of our computers, smartphones and DVRs do it automatically, it’s not as much of a chore as it used to be.

Comments