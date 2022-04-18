      Weather Alert

It’s Tax Day!

Apr 18, 2022 @ 3:02pm
Young woman checking bills, taxes, bank account balance and calculating credit card expenses at home

Tax Day Survey!

A survey by Wallethub reveals that 31% of people say their biggest tax day fear is making a math mistake on their tax form. Other findings:

– 17% of people say their biggest tax day fear is being audited

– 28% of people say their biggest tax day fear is not having enough money to pay the IRS

– 36% of people would move to a different country in exchange for a tax-free future

– 24% of people would get an IRS tattoo in exchange for a tax-free future.

– 10% of people would rather swim with sharks, spend the night in jail and drink expired milk than pay taxes

