It’s Tax Day!

Tax Day Survey!
A survey by Wallethub reveals that 31% of people say their biggest tax day fear is making a math mistake on their tax form. Other findings:
– 17% of people say their biggest tax day fear is being audited
– 28% of people say their biggest tax day fear is not having enough money to pay the IRS
– 36% of people would move to a different country in exchange for a tax-free future
– 24% of people would get an IRS tattoo in exchange for a tax-free future.
– 10% of people would rather swim with sharks, spend the night in jail and drink expired milk than pay taxes