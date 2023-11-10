It’s Sesame Street Day – Did (Do) You Love the People in your Neighborhood?

Today is Sesame Street Day… “Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?”

The iconic children’s educational show debuted on PBS in 1969. The first toddlers to watch and learn from its “Muppets” (who were monster-puppets – meant to help kids learn to not be afraid) are now about 56 years old, and members of what became Generation X. Jim Henson created the cute creatures, as well as the world-changing program. Now, the grandchildren of GenX enjoy his enduring and loving legacy of inclusion and intellect.

Kermit the Frog taught kids self-acceptance “It Ain’t Easy Being Green;” while fuzzy, furry, lovable Grover helped littles determine “near and far,” table manners, numbers and letters. Cookie Monster helped children learn to be silly and giggle and share. Big Bird learned right along with the kids; as Oscar the Grouch learned that it wasn’t good for you to be grumpy.

Plus, the “People in your Neighborhood” helped children feel part of a community of caring grownups. Bob, Susan, Gordon, Mr. Hooper, Maria, Luis (and many more) all became the first teacher figures, for little kids, to ease them into the idea of going to school, after home-based learning from their parents and families.

“Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away… On my way to where the air is sweet… Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?”

