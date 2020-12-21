It’s Primary Election Filing Day in Will County
It’s deadline day for petitions to be filed in Will County for the April 6th election. We’ve reached out to several municipalities and here’s what we do know at this time. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman will be running for reelection and 3rd Ward Alderwoman Tina Oberlin will be running against the three-term mayor. In Manhattan, Mike Adriansen and Brian S Giaretta are both looking to fill the vacancy that will be left behind by outgoing Mayor James Doyle. In Bolingbrook, Jackie Traynere and Trustee Sheldon Watts will run against Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, and Lockport will also see a three-way battle for the Mayor’s seat, when Catherine Perretta and Ron Corrollo run against Mayor Steve Streit for the top job in town. Stay tuned to 1340 WJOL throughout the afternoon as we learn more about who will be running against who in the April 2021 election. The deadline to file will be 5:00 this evening