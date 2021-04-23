      Weather Alert

It’s National Picnic Day!

Apr 23, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Hey, just what everyone was hoping for:  Another reason to do some outdoor dining.

 

 

Today is National Picnic Day.  And according to a new survey, 94% of Americans say they like picnics.  5% of people say they don’t like picnics, and 1% HATE them.

 

 

The most popular places to have a picnic are:  A park . . . by a lake . . . on a hill . . . at the beach . . . and in the backyard.

 

 

And people’s favorite picnic foods are:  Sandwiches . . . fried chicken . . . watermelon . . . potato salad . . . chips and dip . . . deviled eggs . . . pasta salad . . . fruit salad . . . pie . . . and baked beans.

 

