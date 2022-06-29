      Weather Alert

It’s On: a ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Is Happening

Jun 29, 2022 @ 10:00am
More TV in my portfolio

There’s a Who’s The Boss? sequel.

Seriously – and Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano give the nod.  They are officially attached to the sequel, set to star.

It’s coming to Amazon‘s Freevee streaming platform.

Here’s how they set it up.  For the sequel, Alyssa’s character, Samantha, is a single mom.  And she’s living in the same house as the one in the original ’80’s sitcom.

Of course, Tony, her Dad, still lives there, too.

If you want to go back to the ’80’s you can binge the first two seasons on Freevee now.

TAGS
#'80'sSitCom #AlyssaMilano #Freevee #TonyDanza #Who'sTheBoss Amazon
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
Win Tickets to see the Zac Brown Band!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on Choosing the Yummiest Watermelon. Here's How.
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is Summer Really Better for our Mental Well-Being?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On