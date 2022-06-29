It’s On: a ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Is Happening

There’s a Who’s The Boss? sequel.
Seriously – and Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano give the nod. They are officially attached to the sequel, set to star.
It’s coming to Amazon‘s Freevee streaming platform.
Here’s how they set it up. For the sequel, Alyssa’s character, Samantha, is a single mom. And she’s living in the same house as the one in the original ’80’s sitcom.
Of course, Tony, her Dad, still lives there, too.
If you want to go back to the ’80’s you can binge the first two seasons on Freevee now.