It’s “Officially Christmas”: Dan + Shay ring in the holiday season with a warm and cozy new music video

Dec 1, 2021 @ 2:00pm

For many who celebrate Christmas, the week after Thanksgiving is the time to bring home a tree, string up the lights and break out the festive decor.

It seems that Dan + Shay are inclined to kick off the holiday season now, too. On Wednesday, they shared a new music video for their song, “Officially Christmas.”

Wearing tuxedos and performing against a red-and-green backdrop decked out with twinkling trees, the duo don’t skimp on the seasonal cheer as they perform for the camera. Elsewhere, the clip shows scenes of a family gathering around a fireplace for the holidays.

Dan + Shay have released a handful of Christmas songs over the past couple of years, including “Pick Out a Christmas Tree” earlier this year. That song is currently the most-streamed holiday number across all genres in the U.S.

Next up, the duo is bringing “Officially Christmas” to the stage of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Catch their performance on December 6.

