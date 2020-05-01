It’s Not Too Late To Complete The 2020 Census
The City of Joliet would like to encourage residents to complete the 2020 Census as soon as possible. It’s not too late to respond online, by mail or by phone. You can complete your Census at https://my2020census.gov/
If you do not respond to the Census, the Census Bureau will be obligated to send an enumerator out to your home to physically get you to respond. Nonresponse follow-up by the Census Bureau will start August 11 and run through October 31.
The 2020 Census counts every person living in the U.S. once, only once, and in the right place. EVERYONE COUNTS! Census data directs critical funding for schools, hospitals, roads, services and other vital community needs for the next 10 years. This ongoing pandemic underscores the importance of the Census. An accurate count would ensure that our City (community) receives the most federal assistance possible for local hospitals.
While Joliet’s overall 2020 Census response rates continue to be higher than the response rate of Illinois and the United States as a whole, response rates in the east side and near west sides neighborhoods continue to be low.
So please, do us all a favor. Get counted by responding to the census online or by phone. It only takes a few minutes to complete the Census. Spread the message to your friends and family. Let’s not pass up significant federal funding for critical local services.