98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

It’s ‘Never Enough’ for Parker McCollum

February 16, 2023 2:53PM CST
Share
It’s ‘Never Enough’ for Parker McCollum

MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum’s sophomore album for MCA Nashville is set to arrive May 12.

Titled Never Enough, it features the new track “I Ain’t Goin Nowhere,” which comes out Friday. It also includes the previously released “Stoned,” as well as his current top 10 hit, “Handle on You.” Just like his previous album, Gold Chain Cowboy, which came out in July 2021, Never Enough was produced by singer/songwriter Jon Randall.

The artwork features two identical black-and-white photos of Parker holding his guitar, wearing jeans and a Western shirt, with the entire cover tinted blue.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chewing Chocolate in the Morning Can Burn Fat? Yep.
3

Chris Stapleton Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Get Your Digital Spring Cleaning On
5

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Valentine DIY Gift Ideas - Quick, Easy, Cheap - But Not 'Cheap'

Recent Posts