It’s National Waffle Day, Here’s How you can Celebrate!

It’s National Waffle Day. A new survey of 2,000 people found that MOST Americans like eating waffles. Overall, 76% said they love them . . . 24% said they don’t. Here are some deals to enjoy today for all you Waffle Eaters!

White Castle — White Castle is the place to be this Friday. Thrillist reports the eatery will be handing out free Belgian waffle sandwiches with any purchase.

iHop– Here’s how to celebrate National Waffle Day at iHop and get an amazing deal. All you have to do is download their app, and you’ll get $5 your first order of $25 or more. To claim, enter the coupon code IHOPNGO at checkout.

Denny’s– If iHop has a special deal for you, then you know Denny’s has something in store too. Join their rewards program and you’ll receive a welcome offer of 20% off your next visit — including waffles!

Here’s more from the List Tv.com