It’s National Radio Day – and Two-Out-of-Three of Us Listen, Daily

Today is National Radio Day! And according to a survey, more than two-thirds of people listen to the radio DAILY. And one out of 10 even have a favorite radio commercial.
Today is National Radio Day, which is a very important holiday, around here, of course! 🙂
Here are some results from a survey for National Radio Day, which show just how much love is right here.
1. More than two-thirds of people listen to the radio DAILY.
2. Just about HALF of people like to sing along with the radio . . . with women much more likely to sing along than men.
3. 13% of people pick one radio station and never change it no matter what’s on.
4. And one-out-of-10 people even have a favorite radio commercial.
(P.S. – It’s also National Lemonade Day)
Plus, the following is from PBS SoCal …
The First Radio Station: In 1920, Westinghouse, one of the leading radio manufacturers, had an idea for selling more radios. It would offer programming. Radio began as a one-to-one method of communication, so this was a novel idea. Dr. Frank Conrad was a Pittsburgh area ham operator with lots of connections. He frequently played records over the airwaves for the benefit of his friends. This was just the sort of thing Westinghouse had in mind, so they asked Conrad to help set up a regularly transmitting station in Pittsburgh.
On November 2, 1920, station KDKA made the nation’s first commercial broadcast (a term coined by Conrad). They chose that date because it was election day, and the power of radio was proven when people could hear the results of the Harding-Cox presidential race before they read about it in the newspaper.
KDKA was a huge hit, inspiring other companies to take up broadcasting. In four years, there were 600 commercial stations around the country.