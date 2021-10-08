Weather Alert
It’s National Pierogi Day! Here Are Some Great Places To Get Them!
Oct 8, 2021 @ 2:05pm
McAlister’s Deli
11215 W Lincoln Hwy, Mokena, IL 60448
Tradycja – Polish Fusion Cuisine
14478 South La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60462
Tata’s Pierogi
570 E Devon Ave, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Josie’s Dumplings
6733 W Pershing Rd, Stickney, IL 60402
Dan’s Pierogies
2945 Jewett Ave, Highland, IN 46322
Bacowka
1120 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193
Bohemian Crystal Restaurant
639 Blackhawk Dr, Westmont, IL 60559
Warsaw Inn
2180 Glenwood Dyer Rd, Lynwood, IL 60411
Ewa’s Pierogi
976 Harlem Ave, Glenview, IL 60025
