It’s national Pi Day . . . as in 3.14, because it’s March 14th. But a recent poll found a third of Americans don’t know what “pi” is. Some just have a vague notion it has something to do with math.
19% said they had no idea what pi is . . . 3% thought it was the hypotenuse of a triangle . . . 2% said angles in a parallelogram . . . 1% said the volume of water . . . and 7% thought it was the “mass of a pie,” spelled P-I-E.
Two-thirds knew the correct answer: It’s the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It’s used it all areas of math and physics to calculate stuff.
But here’s what you really care about: As always, a bunch of places have deals on PIZZA and ACTUAL pies today. Here are a few you might want to check out . . .
7-Eleven, Cicis, Blaze Pizza, andBJ’s Restaurant all have $3.14 pizza deals today. At Cicis, it’s $3.14 for their all-you-can-eat pizza buffet.
Boston Market has a buy-one-get-one deal on pot pies. Or, you can get a free slice of pie at Marie Callender’s with any entrée.
Whole Foodsis giving Amazon Prime members $3.14 off apple pies and cherry pies. And White Castle has a coupon for a free pie-on-a-stick dessert with any purchase.