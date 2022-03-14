      Weather Alert

It’s National Pi Day!

Mar 14, 2022 @ 3:03pm

It’s national Pi Day . . . as in 3.14, because it’s March 14th.  But a recent poll found a third of Americans don’t know what “pi” is.  Some just have a vague notion it has something to do with math.

 

 

19% said they had no idea what pi is . . . 3% thought it was the hypotenuse of a triangle . . . 2% said angles in a parallelogram . . . 1% said the volume of water . . . and 7% thought it was the “mass of a pie,” spelled P-I-E.

 

 

Two-thirds knew the correct answer:  It’s the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.  It’s used it all areas of math and physics to calculate stuff.

 

 

But here’s what you really care about:  As always, a bunch of places have deals on PIZZA and ACTUAL pies today.  Here are a few you might want to check out . . .

 

 

7-Eleven, Cicis, Blaze Pizza, andBJ’s Restaurant all have $3.14 pizza deals today.  At Cicis, it’s $3.14 for their all-you-can-eat pizza buffet.

 

 

Boston Market has a buy-one-get-one deal on pot pies.  Or, you can get a free slice of pie at Marie Callender’s with any entrée.

 

 

Whole Foodsis giving Amazon Prime members $3.14 off apple pies and cherry pies.  And White Castle has a coupon for a free pie-on-a-stick dessert with any purchase.

 

