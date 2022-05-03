Break out your Ouija board, because it’s National Paranormal Day! A recent survey found 14% of Americans . . . or one in seven people . . . think they’ve contacted a spirit using a Ouija board before.
Here are a few more quick paranormal stats . . .
1. Three in four Americans believe in at least one “paranormal” thing . . . and 5% think basically ALL of them are real.
2. 52% think places can be haunted by ghosts or spirits . . . and around one in four people say they’ve lived in a haunted house before.
3. 55% think a full moon makes us behave in strange ways.
4. 25% think it’s possible to have telekinetic powers and move things with your mind.
5. 19% think at least some psychics are legit.
6. 16% believe in Bigfoot.
7. 22% believe in the Loch Ness Monster.
8. Around 20% think vampires, werewolves, and zombies might exist in real life.