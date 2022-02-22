      Breaking News
It’s National Margarita Day!

Feb 22, 2022 @ 3:10pm

A survey by National Today reveals that 32% of people love margaritas. Other findings:

– 6% of people expect a wild night out when they drink margaritas.

– 8% of people dislike margaritas.

– 7% of people have never had a margarita

– 67% of people prefer frozen margaritas

– 33% of people like margaritas on the rocks

– 50% of women and 41% of men believe margarita drinkers are energetic and outgoing

– 26% of people like to lick the salt off their margarita glass

– 33% of people say margaritas are their favorite happy hour drink.

– 15% of people say margaritas are always deceptively strong

