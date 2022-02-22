It’s National Margarita Day!

A survey by National Today reveals that 32% of people love margaritas. Other findings:
– 6% of people expect a wild night out when they drink margaritas.
– 8% of people dislike margaritas.
– 7% of people have never had a margarita
– 67% of people prefer frozen margaritas
– 33% of people like margaritas on the rocks
– 50% of women and 41% of men believe margarita drinkers are energetic and outgoing
– 26% of people like to lick the salt off their margarita glass
– 33% of people say margaritas are their favorite happy hour drink.
– 15% of people say margaritas are always deceptively strong