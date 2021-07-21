      Weather Alert

It’s National Hot Dog Day . . . Which States Down the Most Hot Dogs?

Jul 21, 2021 @ 3:05pm
** ADVANCE FOR Tuesday, July 4 AND THEREAFTER ** A 1952 version of the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is seen at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Mich., Wednesday, June 28, 2006 .Oscar Mayer created the Wienermobile in 1936 to transfer the company spokesperson from store to store. The original was a 13-foot-long metal hot dog on wheels with an open cockpit in the center and rear, so the hotdogger could pop up. Hog dog whistles were given out starting in 1951, and many people still show up at Wienermobile events looking for the whistles. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

We’re right between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which means its peak HOT-DOG SEASON.

 

 

In fact, National Hot Dog Day is TODAY . . . so someone looked into which states love hot dogs the most, using data from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council and Google.

 

 

West Virginia is #1 . . . followed by North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Maine, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Nevada.

 

 

Among individual cities, Buffalo is #1 . . . followed by Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.

 

 

In all, Americans will consume 7 BILLION hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day . . . and MUSTARD is the most popular topping.

