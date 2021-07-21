It’s National Hot Dog Day . . . Which States Down the Most Hot Dogs?

We’re right between Memorial Day and Labor Day, which means its peak HOT-DOG SEASON.
In fact, National Hot Dog Day is TODAY . . . so someone looked into which states love hot dogs the most, using data from the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council and Google.
West Virginia is #1 . . . followed by North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Maine, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Nevada.
Among individual cities, Buffalo is #1 . . . followed by Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.
In all, Americans will consume 7 BILLION hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day . . . and MUSTARD is the most popular topping.