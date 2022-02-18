      Weather Alert

It’s National Drink Wine Day!

Feb 18, 2022 @ 3:10pm
Photo Taken In Forli, Italy

Here are the top ways people reject wine etiquette according to a new survey by Woodbridge Wines.

 

 

Drinking white wine at room temperature instead of chilled – 46%

Holding a glass by the bowl rather than the stem- 44%

Adding ice to wine – 43%

Filling their glass to the top – 42%

Sniffing the cork – 36%

Tasting wine while wearing strongly scented perfume/aftershave – 34%

Drinking wines “out of order” (e.g. red before white, sweet before dry, etc.) – 32%

Drinking without looking, swirling, or sniffing – 32%

Gulping wine down quickly – 25%

Pairing wine with non-traditional foods – 19%

