It’s National Drink Wine Day!

Here are the top ways people reject wine etiquette according to a new survey by Woodbridge Wines.
Drinking white wine at room temperature instead of chilled – 46%
Holding a glass by the bowl rather than the stem- 44%
Adding ice to wine – 43%
Filling their glass to the top – 42%
Sniffing the cork – 36%
Tasting wine while wearing strongly scented perfume/aftershave – 34%
Drinking wines “out of order” (e.g. red before white, sweet before dry, etc.) – 32%
Drinking without looking, swirling, or sniffing – 32%
Gulping wine down quickly – 25%
Pairing wine with non-traditional foods – 19%